Post-coronavirus: Businesses won't survive doing business-as-usual

I have thought and prayed quite a bit for businesses as the nation endures the effects of the coronavirus. Many have suffered great loss due to mandatory closures, and others have closed shop for good. In the blink of an eye, life has changed for business owners, who, like the rest of us, did not see this coming. Others are weathering the storm and waiting with bated breath to hang the "Welcome" shingle out again to either open a closed business or reignite it when people are once again milling about. But not making some key changes may mean closed doors eventually for many a business, regardless of the lifting of the shutdown.

I'm sure you've heard it as often as I have: When this blows over, things will not go back to the way they were. People say schools will never operate the same, churches will not function the same and even families won't interact the same. Here's the thing business owners need to grab a hold of, though: Whereas institutions and individuals may or may not choose to permanently embrace some of the changes, businesses may have no choice except to change if they want to survive.

During this time of self-quarantining and no access to "nonessential" businesses, many of us have discovered that we don't need some of the places we had been frequenting, for we were doing so perhaps more out of familiarity and convenience than anything. It was initially a nuisance not to be able to go into Fill-in-the-Blank store that's close to home or be a member of Fill-in-Another-Blank organization that we've belonged to for years. But it doesn't take much to move on. In fact, studies show it takes only 21 days to form a new habit. Well, that new habit may not be something we do; it may very well be something we no longer do -- like patronize this company or pay dues to that group.

So what am I saying exactly? I'm saying that if business owners want to bounce back post-corona, they may have to distinguish themselves from other businesses that offer the same or similar service. And the one area I would recommend to be that starting point is communication. Face it: People are horrible at it, and as businesses are run by -- you got it! -- people, quite often, businesses are horrible at it, too. They don't answer emails, don't return phone calls, don't give accurate information.

I spoke with a local businessperson who shared an example of what I'm talking about. "I sent out five emails asking for a quote and got one response answering my question."

And the point I'm making is in the next statement: "That company will probably get my business. The other ones could have been cheaper, but I would never know because they don't respond to their emails. And another company said they were interested and [that] they would call, but they never called," said the businessperson.