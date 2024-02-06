PORCH and its mission to rebuild a community

You ever miss the good old days? You know, the days when folks sat out on their front porches drinking lemonade, or whatever they had in those glasses, talking to neighbors and laughing. I was reminded on Friday how precious -- and far-gone -- those times are and how needed they are now.

I attended the Cape Chamber meeting in which a pair presented a program designed to add value to the community -- to pour into children, restore brokenness and build up the old waste places, literally and figuratively. The two presenters and the organization they represent long to make a difference that will destroy generational poverty and rescue victims from its grasp.

They introduced us to PORCH, an acronym for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, which struck a chord with me and grabbed the attention of all in the room. It was their passion that drew us in, yes, but it was more than that. I think most of us there could remember a simpler time, a safer place, a friendlier, more family-oriented space. Where did all of that go and when, and how will the organization address it?

Growing up, neighbors crossed the street to talk outside or invite one another inside. The men would stand around talking about cars or baseball or work -- anything. The ladies talked about the kids, recipes or their jobs as well. We kids played kickball even until after the summer dark settled in as long as adults were nearby, abuzz with chitchat; we were safe. When they called it a night, so did we. We came inside and got cleaned up; it was a great way to end the day. We were worn out because our days were full of activity. We expended our energy racing, running and relationship-building. Sitting around with a phone in our hands was unthinkable. We did stuff instead.