Populist politicians aren't so divided on economic issues

The political landscape is often portrayed as deeply polarized. The two sides, it is said, can't agree on anything. Even worse, if one side supports a position, that's reason enough for the other to oppose it. While this picture is largely true for cultural issues, the rise of populism on the right is making some of the two parties' economic policies remarkably similar. That's bad news for Americans.

In a new piece for The Unpopulist, Rachel Kleinfeld reminds us that until recently it was relatively straightforward to categorize economic and political systems. Economically, they ranged from left-wing to right-wing, while politically, they varied from authoritarian to democratic. Most American businesses could easily stake out their position. They generally favored right-leaning economic policies -- relatively free markets -- which included business-friendly regulations and management-centric approaches.

American businesses didn't have to worry much about where the country fell on the authoritarian versus democratic spectrum. While cronyism was always a problem, democratic values remained front and center. That was good for businesses since, as Kleinfeld notes, they have tended to prosper "most under classically liberal democratic systems that upheld the rule of law and inalienable rights -- including property rights."

The recent emergence of right-wing populism has disrupted this traditional classification. Kleinfeld writes that today, "even supposedly right-wing populists exploit distrust, pessimism, and anger to make the case that government should wield a heavy -- and often retaliatory -- hand in markets." She is right. Let's examine a few examples where a shift on the right means they now share traditionally left-wing positions on these issues.

Both the populist right and left are protectionist when it comes to trade. While the right advocates for protectionism to support national security, preserve manufacturing and maintain national sovereignty, the left supports tariffs and other trade restraints to protect workers' rights, prevent exploitation in developing countries and reduce environmental impact. Both sides, if for different reasons, favor trade barriers and are skeptical of free-trade agreements. The best evidence is that President Joe Biden has retained most of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Similarly, under the misguided excuse of strengthening our economy, both sides now practice an industrial policy that dispenses massive subsidies, tax credits and other government-granted corporate privileges. For instance, the Biden administration's $52 billion in federal tax breaks and subsidies through the Chips Act to prop up the semiconductor industry, including reports of $40 billion -- 77% of the funds -- benefiting giant companies like Intel, GlobalFoundries, Samsung and TSMC, was passed in a bipartisan way.