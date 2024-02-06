Populism is not the same as democracy

You hear it all the time, including from me: Our politics is too partisan, too polarized, too divided. Why can't both parties work together for the common good? But it's worth pointing out that sometimes bipartisan consensus is awful.

The worst form of elite agreement is usually the product of politicians pandering to populist sentiment. When both parties serve as vessels for popular passions, they ignore experts, the lessons of history and suspend their own critical faculties.

This assertion bothers a lot of populists because they confuse populism with democracy. But the two things, while superficially similar, are in fact very different. Democracy, properly understood, is about disagreement and debate, about making public arguments about unpopular truths. Populism is inherently anti-intellectual, elevating emotions and gut feelings, denying the existence of inconvenient facts. "The people of Nebraska are for free silver and I am for free silver," the great American populist William Jennings Bryan declared. "I will look up the arguments later."

For the last week, Washington's chattering class has been obsessed with Joe Biden's politically successful exchange with Republicans over Social Security and Medicare. During the State of the Union he maneuvered the GOP into a standing ovation to "protect" these entitlement programs. But while his admirers cheer and his detractors grumble about Biden's framing of the politics -- the GOP never signed on to Sen. Rick Scott's proposal to "sunset" entitlement programs every five years and did not threaten to hold the debt ceiling debate "hostage" to cuts -- there's been precious little attention to the lies about the policy underneath the alleged lies about politics.

Biden suggested that he could pay for sweeping infrastructure programs and keep entitlements solvent simply by finally making the wealthiest and biggest corporations begin to pay their fair share. He alluded to the fact that workers have paid into Social Security and Medicare from their "very first paycheck they've started."

It was nonsense -- popular nonsense. Sure, workers have paid into these programs all their lives, but they get more out of them than they pay in, which is why Biden's own Social Security Trustees predict insolvency in the next decade. And suggesting that raising taxes on the rich and biggest corporations will save these programs from insolvency is demagoguery, popular demagoguery. (Never mind that low corporate tax revenues are the result not of greed but of the tax code.)