Populism is at the root of right wing's paranoia

Over Memorial Day weekend, Michael Flynn, who briefly served as Donald Trump's first national security adviser, appeared at a QAnon-affiliated conference in Dallas. During a Q&A session, an audience member asked, "I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can't happen here."

What happened in Myanmar was an old-fashioned military coup.

Flynn replied, "No reason. I mean, it should happen here."

The crowd cheered both the question and the answer.

I bring this up not to dwell on the fact that this is disgraceful and dangerous stuff. Flynn, a retired general, has been saying loony things for quite a while.

No, I bring this up to ask a different question: Why aren't more conservatives and elected Republicans more horrified by this and stuff like it?

The timing of Flynn's remarks was darkly fortuitous, and not just because he offered his comments on the eve of Memorial Day, when we honor the men and women who gave their lives defending our Constitution. Flynn's comments also coincided with a spirited debate about the nature of conservatism, and whether the right's descent into such conspiracy-mongering paranoia and nationalism is a betrayal of conservatism or the inevitable result of conservative ideas. Some even argue that this is what conservatism was always about.

It's certainly true that the Trump era has revealed a lot about how serious -- or, rather, unserious -- some prominent Republicans and conservatives really were about their reverence for the Constitution. But instead of going down various intellectual and historical rabbit holes, I'll just say that trying to lay this at the feet of conservative ideas is a distraction.

The core problem afflicting the right -- and to a great degree, the country -- is that the elite surrender to populism.