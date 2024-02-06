Pope's visit to Iraq provies a needed reminder

As Pope Francis landed in Baghdad after the short flight from Rome, I was reviewing his words from an evening prayer service he held last March. That night, you could hear Italian ambulance sirens go by -- this was no escape from the pandemic reality we were all facing.

At the time, he said:

"The tempest lays bare all our prepackaged ideas and forgetfulness of what nourishes our people's souls; all those attempts that anesthetize us with ways of thinking and acting that supposedly 'save' us, but instead prove incapable of putting us in touch with our roots and keeping alive the memory of those who have gone before us. We deprive ourselves of the antibodies we need to confront adversity."

He said a lot more and it's worth rereading or rewatching. Obviously, particularly for Catholics, but I suspect there's something there for everyone. Certainly, it's something to think about as we hit this one-year mark since shutdowns began.

The pope's current trip to Iraq is the first trip he's made since COVID-19 arrived, and the importance of the visit is not lost on the Christians in that troubled region. As far as they are concerned, all the interfaith dialogue aspects of the trip are secondary, important though they might be for the peace of the world and for their lives. The chief message of the pope's trip is that Christians in the Middle East are not forgotten -- something that doesn't always seem true, especially in the United States. I frequently find that Americans don't even realize that there are Christians in Iraq anymore.