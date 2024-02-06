Politics outweighs faith in spouse selection

I ran across a Pew Research article published recently breaking down “8 facts about love and marriage in America.” One of them really jumped out at me — the willingness people possess to compromise their faith but not their politics.

“Sizable minorities of married people are members of a different religious group than their partner, but marriages and partnerships across political party lines are relatively rare,” A.W. Geiger and Gretchen Livingston wrote.

Is it a coincidence people are more likely to commit to a lifetime with someone who doesn’t share their faith than someone who doesn’t share their politics? If it’s not a coincidence, what’s the reason? Maybe we just spend more time in environments where people of the same political persuasion are likely to be, but I doubt it. I mean, work, college, gym, shopping. We rarely pick these places based on politics. Whoever shows up, shows up, right? Granted, some people live in a region more inclined to lean right or left politically but not to the point of the statistics we see in the Pew study. I have no way to measure it, but it seems a conscious decision exists to avoid political differences in meaningful lifelong relationships, and it also suggests there’s a conscious decision to underplay the importance of the dictates of faith.

“About four in ten Americans who have married since 2010 (39%) have a spouse who is in a different religious group, compared with only 19% of those who wed before 1960, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center survey. Many of these interfaith marriages are between Christians and those who are religiously unaffiliated,” Pew reported.

One of the fundamentals of Christianity is the authority of the Bible, which teaches, “Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? And what communion hath light with darkness?” We may not understand all “unequally yoked” includes, but we do understand it does not exclude marriage. Nonetheless, it appears people are inclined to ignore that tenet of faith and embrace leniency, instead. But they’re not as likely to apply that level of leniency to people of a different political party.