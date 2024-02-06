Politicians don't really represent 'the American people'

What if elected politicians actually did what the American people want them to do?

Now, you might respond: "Isn't that what they already do?" or "Isn't that how it's supposed to work in a democracy?"

The answer to both of these questions is: "No." Let me explain.

"The American people" is not the same thing as "voters." The share of Americans who vote is always smaller than the population. Some people, like kids, can't vote. More importantly, lots of people don't vote.

We call the subset of the population that is eligible to vote "the electorate." In the 2020 presidential election, which saw massive turnout, roughly two-thirds of the electorate voted -- around 159 million people. The U.S. population is about 332 million people.

Also, no elected official other than the president and vice president is elected by the national electorate. For obvious reasons, senators and congressmen are beholden to voters -- specifically their voters -- from their states and districts. Even then, certain groups -- donors, unions, special-interest groups, whatever -- have outsized influence.

Then there's the issue of what political scientists call "trustee" vs. "delegate" representation. Delegates just do what voters tell them. Trustees use their best judgment even if it might contradict voters' desires on an issue.

Most people recognize that politicians shouldn't robotically do whatever voters want -- or think they want -- in a given moment. Presidents, for instance, have access to more information and are charged with protecting the long-term interests of the country. That means doing things -- say, using military force or not using military force -- even if they're unpopular. Leaders often have to persuade the people to trust their judgment.

Now that we've gotten the basic civics out of the way, what if politicians followed the polls, not the voters?

It's an interesting question because it highlights how neither party reflects the consensus views of Americans.