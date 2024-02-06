Playing politics with Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian hadn't slammed into the Florida coast yet and already the idiots were playing politics.

The climate scientists on "The View" were somehow trying to blame Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis for Ian because of his skeptical position on global warming.

I don't know what DeSantis specifically believes about climate change, its causes, its dangers and its cures.

But I do know it's the opposite of the logic-challenged "View" ladies and the climate hysterics employed by the Biden administration and the major media.

The people who think our planet will catch on fire unless we turn the clock of civilization back 500 years acted last week like Ian was the first major hurricane to ever strike Florida.

Hurricanes have always gotten a ton of national attention from the news media — for obvious reasons.

But now, like everything else these days, they've become politicized.

Climate change nuts and their fellow travelers in the media hold up each named hurricane as one of their "proofs" that modern mankind's burning of fossil fuels has doomed the planet.

But hurricanes are to Florida what earthquakes, fires and droughts are to California. What tornadoes are to Kansas and Nebraska. What ice ages every 100,000 years or so are to Mother Earth.

Sensible climate scientists such as Bjorn Lomborg of Sweden know that despite Ian's power and devastation, the average number and intensity of hurricanes striking the U.S. each decade has not increased this century.

Lomborg believes the globe is warming. But he says human activity is responsible for only a fraction of it and does not pose an existential threat to Earth or to us.