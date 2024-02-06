Plant mystery, best pralines, K-9 help, roundabout paint job

Two Sundays ago, my wife and I and a friend of ours took one of those no-rush, nowhere-we-have-to-be rides through the countryside. We wound up in tiny Whitewater, and we managed to find the nearby cemetery where a mutual friend was buried.

After we paid our respects, we decided to see where the county road running alongside the cemetery might lead. Off we went.

On the way to Whitewater, we all had noticed and commented numerous times about the prolific wildflowers tinting the fields and the shoulders of the highway. We all remembered how, earlier in the spring, we were gob-stopped by the purple veil of henbit that marked the passage of Lent. Now the colors had changed, to brilliant yellow-gold and white.

After we left the cemetery, we came upon entire valleys of unplowed fields where hundreds of acres were covered with the dazzling displays of yellow and white. At first we called all the yellow weeds "mustard," because that's what our parents called them when we were growing up and would make forays along country roads to pick greens, including wild mustard.

But we noticed that huge expanses of yellow fields were blanketed not with mustard, but with a shorter plant with brilliant blossoms that looked like buttercups.

Other fields had what looked like drifts of snow: small white flowers with tiny yellow centers. We didn't know what to call them.

The next day my wife and I drove back along the same route and took photographs of the flowering fields. And I pulled up specimens of each of the three weeds: the tall "mustard," the shorter "buttercups" and the drifting mystery white flowers.

Back in Cape Girardeau, I called the Missouri Conservation Department's nature center for help in identifying the plants. They told me to bring the plants by the nature center. So off I went.

If you have never been to the nature center, in County Park North near the Center Junction of I-55 and Kingshighway, find a reason to go. Not only does it have so many interesting exhibits, it also has a swell bunch of friendly folks who welcome visitors with questions.

Using several plant-identification books, we all finally came to an agreement on what the flowers were. The tall, yellow plants do, indeed, go by the common name of wild mustard or black mustard. The white blossoms are commonly known as fleabane. And the shorter blossoms that looked so much like buttercups are -- wouldn't you know? -- buttercups.

I noticed most of the nature center crew taking pictures of the plants with their cell phones. I thought it was to preserve the images to share on social media. Not so. They all had an app on their phones that identifies plants. Really. It really works.

(The app, called "myGardenAnwers," can be easily found online by putting "likethatgarden" in your search. The plant-identification app is free.)

Sure enough, all you do is open the app and take a photo of the plant's blossoms, and almost instantly you get an online ID. How slick is that?

So, our little trip to Whitewater had several good outcomes. We learned what to call those oceans of blooming weeds. And we found an amazing plant-identification app. All thanks to the folks who help make the nature center such a popular destination.

Thanks to all of you.

