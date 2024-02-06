All sections
OpinionMay 12, 2018

Piscotty story a reminder to cherish mothers

A touching story made the rounds this week involving Oakland Athletics' baseball player Stephen Piscotty. On Sunday evening ESPN released a short film documenting how the former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder learned of his mother's diagnosis with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease...

Lucas Presson avatar
Lucas Presson
St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty hits a two-RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 31, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty hits a two-RBI double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 31, 2015, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

A touching story made the rounds this week involving Oakland Athletics' baseball player Stephen Piscotty.

On Sunday evening ESPN released a short film documenting how the former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder learned of his mother's diagnosis with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The Cardinals at the time gave Piscotty a few days away from baseball to be with his family. But it did not stop there. Manager Mike Matheny continued discussions with team management about how the young player was struggling, understandable so, with the news.

Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian, poses for a photo on Easter 2006 with his mother Janet Presson.
Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian, poses for a photo on Easter 2006 with his mother Janet Presson.

During the offseason John Mozeliak, team president of baseball operations, arranged a trade with the A's that would allow Piscotty to play 20 miles away from his hometown in Pleasanton, California. The Cardinals had to make a decision that was good for the team, but all things being equal they wanted to find a way to get the player closer to home.

The move allowed Gretchen Piscotty to see her son play in person and gave Stephen the availability to help care for his mother.

We learned Monday that Gretchen Piscotty died Sunday evening.

Gretchen Piscotty was a baseball mom, helping get her son to practice and games growing up. In the ESPN video they noted her favorite saying as the kids played baseball was, "Knock the snot out of the it."

As a child, Stephen's parents played a music box with the song "Amazing Grace." The time leading up to Gretchen's death, Stephen returned the favor by playing on guitar and singing the old hymn as his mother would fall asleep at night.

Maybe it is because this is Mother's Day weekend. Or maybe it's the connection to baseball and music. But regardless, this story resonated with me. How important mothers are to us. We should all cherish each day we have with them -- and not miss an opportunity to give them honor.

I grew up with a passion for baseball -- playing, watching and reading about it.

I was driven to become the best I could possibly be at the sport and play as long as someone would give me a uniform. So much so that both my parents spent hours helping me get better.

My father would throw hours of batting practice and play catch with me. And when he wasn't available, baseball didn't stop. Mom would pick me up at lunch to practice soft toss. (I'm still not sure how I got away with that one in school.) We had "mud shoes" when the field was too wet to play on.

We were not to be deterred. We were on a mission.

Mom knew I wanted to play baseball at least in high school and maybe beyond. So she started a boys traveling baseball team. That's not an easy job.

My father would coach when he could, but mom was making the calls to schedule games, reserve the field, keep the books, hire umpires and make sure we had enough players for each game. We now look back on those years with some disbelief. It was part crazy, but a lot of love.

Mom is a piano teacher and, along with my father, taught me how to play starting at the age of 3. By 12 I told her it was time for me to quit. She said, "No." End of story.

How thankful I am she didn't let me stop. It's a story she tells her students and their parents to this day.

These days I can't play baseball competitively, but I can play the piano at church and for my own personal enjoyment. What a gift I would have missed.

I'm sure many of you have similar stories about your parents.

Mother's Day weekend is a reminder to thank our moms for all that they have done and continue to do for us.

The Bible has many references on how children should honor their parents. It doesn't end in childhood. It's a lifelong command.

Proverbs 1:8-9 says it this way: "Listen, my son, to your father's instruction and do not forsake your mother's teaching. They are a garland to grace your head and a chain to adorn your neck."

The love of a mother is a blessing. Thanks, mom, for all you have done, continue to do, and setting a Christ-like example.

Happy Mother's Day.

Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.

Column
