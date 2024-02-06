Piscotty story a reminder to cherish mothers

A touching story made the rounds this week involving Oakland Athletics' baseball player Stephen Piscotty.

On Sunday evening ESPN released a short film documenting how the former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder learned of his mother's diagnosis with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The Cardinals at the time gave Piscotty a few days away from baseball to be with his family. But it did not stop there. Manager Mike Matheny continued discussions with team management about how the young player was struggling, understandable so, with the news.

During the offseason John Mozeliak, team president of baseball operations, arranged a trade with the A's that would allow Piscotty to play 20 miles away from his hometown in Pleasanton, California. The Cardinals had to make a decision that was good for the team, but all things being equal they wanted to find a way to get the player closer to home.

The move allowed Gretchen Piscotty to see her son play in person and gave Stephen the availability to help care for his mother.

We learned Monday that Gretchen Piscotty died Sunday evening.

Gretchen Piscotty was a baseball mom, helping get her son to practice and games growing up. In the ESPN video they noted her favorite saying as the kids played baseball was, "Knock the snot out of the it."

As a child, Stephen's parents played a music box with the song "Amazing Grace." The time leading up to Gretchen's death, Stephen returned the favor by playing on guitar and singing the old hymn as his mother would fall asleep at night.

Maybe it is because this is Mother's Day weekend. Or maybe it's the connection to baseball and music. But regardless, this story resonated with me. How important mothers are to us. We should all cherish each day we have with them -- and not miss an opportunity to give them honor.

I grew up with a passion for baseball -- playing, watching and reading about it.

I was driven to become the best I could possibly be at the sport and play as long as someone would give me a uniform. So much so that both my parents spent hours helping me get better.

My father would throw hours of batting practice and play catch with me. And when he wasn't available, baseball didn't stop. Mom would pick me up at lunch to practice soft toss. (I'm still not sure how I got away with that one in school.) We had "mud shoes" when the field was too wet to play on.