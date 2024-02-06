Peter Kinder: 'Blessed are the peacemakers'

The week just ended was a momentous one, and Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, a date that will be long remembered.

In an historic, outdoor White House ceremony, high officials from four nations -- Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, and the U.S. -- announced a peace agreement and the establishment of full diplomatic and commercial relations between the first three. In one amazing stroke, these leaders doubled the number of Arab states that have made peace with Israel, since its founding in 1948.

Tuesday was as historically significant as were the Camp David Accords of the 1970s and the Jordanian peace signed 26 years ago. Both those prior agreements were achieved under Democratic administrations, and we Republicans joined in celebrating them. Any such agreements represent progress for Israel, our Democratic ally in the Middle East, and for the Arab states and their leaders courageous enough to pull them off. They are also marvelous steps forward for Western Civilization, for world peace, and for our continuing battle against Islamic terrorism around the world.

The good news doesn't stop there. Joined by American leaders who've hinted at this, Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu boldly said these two Arab states will soon be joined by other Arab countries, making peace with Israel in the long-troubled region. There is reason to hope that Saudi Arabia -- the Big Enchilada -- may just be among them. Bahrain is basically a Saudi client state, and we can be sure they wouldn't have been there Tuesday without Saudi approval.

More than a few viewers of MSNBC were shocked to read the crawl that ran underneath that notoriously anti-Trump network's live coverage: "UAE foreign minister says the USA a force for good in the Middle East."