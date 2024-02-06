Perspective on the pope

A new Pope Francis documentary, "Francesco," has certainly commanded some attention. Longtime pope followers like me know to take the hubbub with a grain of salt. The press attention to Francis' papacy has been so often guided by ideology. The progressive left, so to speak, has held onto hope that he is their way to a church they are more comfortable with, one conformed to the values of the times rather than age-old tenets. That's not to absolve people on the right, of course, some of whom miss the best of Francis because of the politicized lens through which everything is seen these days.

In case you hadn't heard, in the documentary, Pope Francis voiced approval for same-sex unions. In retrospect, I wonder if we all should have tried to compromise on same-sex unions, across the board, with basic legal/financial/medical rights for all kinds of relationships. That way, marriage wouldn't have been redefined. Of course, I understand that wouldn't have been enough for many, and probably wouldn't have been successful. But it's an approach, and it's one Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, took in his home parish of Buenos Aires.

The documentary was released the same week as the annual feast day of St. John Paul II, canonized a saint by Pope Francis. In his first encyclical, JPII said that "Man cannot live without love. He remains a being that is incomprehensible for himself, his life is senseless, if love is not revealed to him, if he does not encounter love, if he does not experience it and make it his own, if he does not participate intimately in it. This, as has already been said, is why Christ the Redeemer 'fully reveals man to himself.'

These days, I confess to taking some consolation in people who declare themselves politically homeless. They are often voicing a desire to see politics shaped into something that reflects the best of ourselves, when it sometimes seems to reflect the worst. During the last presidential debate, I watched as NARAL Pro-Choice America, the organization that was formerly known as the National Abortion Rights Action League, tweeted against Donald Trump for separating illegal immigrant children from families. Yes, that is not good. Nor is what NARAL is about: Violently, permanently pitting a mother against her unborn child. I know we are not supposed to put it that way in polite society, but that is what it is. And that is why I increasingly know people who are voting for neither major candidate this presidential election.