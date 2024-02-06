Persistent barriers to broadband expansion need to be removed

In April of last year, I wrote in The Missouri Times about the importance of accelerating broadband deployment and the need for more widespread high--speed Internet access in Bollinger County, which ranks among the least connected counties in Missouri. Since then we have achieved some real progress, like the $400 million American Rescue Plan Act investment in broadband, which the state tapped in 2021, as well as a $15 million pole replacement fund created last year. We now need to build on this momentum by removing the remaining barriers holding up broadband expansion in Bollinger County.

Already, three Internet service providers -- Wisper, Charter Communications and Conexon -- have received grant funding and shown eagerness to begin building out their local networks. In fact, Wisper is moving Bollinger County up on their broadband installation schedule and Charter is actively working to begin deploying fiber-to-the-home service in the northern part of the county.

Unfortunately, there are certain parties standing in the way.

The process for attaching network infrastructure to utility poles remains one of the most persistent challenges that broadband providers face in communities like Bollinger County. To commence work, the pole owners and broadband providers must reach a pole attachment agreement. This is a necessary but oftentimes cumbersome process that delays progress. Occasionally, the work is halted entirely due to unreasonable demands placed on broadband providers by the pole owners. One such case is currently unfolding in southern Bollinger County.