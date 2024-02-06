Pence victorious over Harris and Page

The conventional wisdom is that Susan Page was a fair moderator of the vice presidential debate. She wasn't, but Vice President Mike Pence won anyway.

Almost all of Page's questions were loaded against the Trump-Pence agenda, and hardly any were loaded against the Biden-Harris agenda. Though her baked-in assumptions incorporated the liberal narrative, Pence managed to overcome all of it.

Permit a sampling. In her COVID-19 question to Sen. Kamala Harris, Page stressed how much worse the virus is getting (debatable), which was an implied indictment of Trump's management of it. In her question to Pence, she charged that the U.S. death toll is proportionately higher than that of almost every other wealthy nation. Now, some will say this is no big deal, but an impartial moderator would offer no such editorial comments in either question and would instead invite Harris to comment on Trump's handling of it and how Biden would handle it differently. She would not suggest Trump has mismanaged the virus but ask Pence if he believes the administration has managed it well, and why.

Page accused Trump of conducting a "super-spreader event" in the Rose Garden without social distancing or masks and accusatorily asked Pence how he could expect Americans to follow safety guidelines when Trump didn't. It is not her job to attack. That is the debater's prerogative. She might fairly ask that question in an interview, but not a debate.

On the question of presidential disability, Page opined that voters were concerned over presidential disability because of the candidates' ages and said that this concern was sharpened because of Trump's recent bout with COVID. She didn't mention the extraordinarily humongous elephant in the room -- Joe Biden's mental decline -- even though Trump's COVID issue will most likely be short-term and Biden's will almost certainly progressively degenerate. The media's glaring omission of Biden's dementia throughout the course of this campaign, and again during this debate, underscores their obscene bias and cynical disregard for the very issue Page raised in this question: presidential disability. Besides, there are already constitutional procedures in place for presidential succession, so please give us a break from your feigned concern, madam.

Page's next infraction was particularly egregious, as she accused "Trump's doctors" of giving "misleading answers" to questions about his health, further pushing the media narrative that all human beings in Trump's orbit, including distinguished physicians at Walter Reed hospital, are tainted, and that these doctors are hiding something for some sinister purpose.