Pence rails against populism among Republicans

That's populism's gimmick. It claims the small-d democratic language of "we the people" but usually defines "we the people" not as all Americans but a privileged political or cultural identity. As Trump once put it, "the only important thing is the unification of the people -- because the other people don't mean anything."

Populism's biggest drivers are upstream of politics. Fueled by everything from educational fads about self-esteem, victimization and entitlement to widespread distrust in institutions and an epidemic of conspiratorialism, all amplified by social media and traditional media alike. America has been a petri dish for the populist bacillus for years.

Democracy is the expression of contested political preferences through orderly elections and responsible Republican institutions. Conservatism is a body of principles that, as Pence explained, are more enduring than "passing public opinion." Populism, taken to its extreme, is public opinion in the form of mob passion. And mobs see any impediment to their will as illegitimate.

All populisms are anti-elitist, but historically, what distinguished left-wing and right-wing populism was which elite they were angry at. Left-populists aim their rage at Big Money, banks, and railroads (and, occasionally, Jews). Populists on the right rail at Big Government and other bureaucratic elite institutions -- foundations, universities, etc. -- that keep "the people" down (Jews sometimes pop-up in their demonology, too). Occupy Wall Street was left-wing populism, the tea parties, right wing. But as the demonization of Big Tech suggests, there's ample overlap.

A little populism can be healthy. Anger at perceived injustice -- by Wall Street or Washington -- can fuel civic participation and illuminate legitimate grievances. But unalloyed populism is the politics of demagoguery or rabble-rousing. Mark Antony waving Caesar's bloody toga to incite the mob is the performance of a populist demagogue. Trump's incessant incitement of his followers' outrage on his behalf is the modern equivalent.

Pence is right about populism's threat, but his political problem is that he comes so very late to the game. Pence campaigns as a Reagan conservative who was "proud to serve" in the Trump administration, right up until it tried to subvert the Constitution on Jan. 6. Pence rode the populist Trump train while it served his purposes. He deserves praise for refusing to make that train a battering ram and for, however, belatedly bearing witness to the party's plight. But before his disembarkation, vast swathes of the right -- from CPAC and the Heritage Foundation to most conservative media -- surrendered to populism. I certainly hope Pence succeeds in getting Republicans to reverse course. But a better time for choosing was when the Trump train was still in the station.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast.