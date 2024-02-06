Pence gets it right in response to attack on Christian faith

"I'm a believer. Like tens of millions of Americans today will have ash on their foreheads to mark the beginning of Lent. The overwhelming majority of Americans cherish their faith. And we have all different types of faith in this country.

"To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum to compare Christianity to mental illness is just wrong. And it's an insult not just to me but to the vast majority of the American people who cherish their faith. My Christianity is the most important thing in my life. I try to start every day by opening the Good Book. My wife and I try to have a prayer together before I leave every morning. I can honestly tell you my faith sustains me in all that I do and it's just a regular part of our lives. But I'm not unusual. I think I'm a very typical American, whatever your faith tradition, people understand that.

"But I just think it demonstrates how out of touch some in the mainstream media are with the faith and values of the American people that you could have a major network like ABC permit a forum for invective against religion like that. And I call them out on it. Not because of what was said about me. But it's just simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance.

"We're better than that. Our country's better than that. You're better than that. I'd like to be light about it, but I really can't. Not for my sake, but for the tens of millions of Americans who cherish their faith, I can't be silent."

What Behar and others don't realize is that many Christians not only claim the Christian faith but actively practice it through prayer, reading the Bible, and, yes, seeking God's direction.

I don't know if the vice president has heard the audible voice of God or heard from the Creator through prayer and reading the Bible. Nevertheless, God can speak to His children however he wants.

Too often we put the Creator in a box. The God who created the world in six days is certainly capable of speaking to us -- whether it's an audible voice, Scripture or prayer.

As much as people like Behar preach tolerance and respect when it comes to other beliefs, you would hope that same respect would be given to Christians. Unfortunately, in many cases it is not.

Hats off to the vice president on a great response.

Lucas Presson is the assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.