Last week, the nation was poised to witness the peaceful transfer of power, and I stress "peaceful." Except for a few domestic terrorists burning cars, throwing rocks and getting their 10 minutes of "fame," we witnessed exactly that on Friday. Inauguration Day brought gratitude and pride to anyone with even one Americana bone in her body. I was enthralled by its solemnity and tradition and blessed to be a part of it.
I was not in Washington, D.C., but merely observing on television was enough to both stir and humble me. My emotions unexpectedly spilled over into tears as I watched President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome then-President-elect Trump and his wife Melania to the White House, where they gathered for tea prior to the swearing-in ceremony. Something about seeing the four of them standing there moved me. I imagine it was the same something that moved me when I saw the people surrounding the newly elected President of the United States as he signed his first executive orders. There stood House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who obviously did not support -- and likely did not even like -- Trump, but she was overlooking his shoulder, and referred to him as "Mr. President." Her words demonstrate how this country operates, the respect we have for the office, if not for the person.
There will be plenty of time for policies to be shot down and tempers to flare up. With all that was said and done during a lengthy, ugly campaign, and the battles fought following, the outgoing president from the opposing party was still gracious in entertaining the incoming president at the People's House, and by all accounts, has been nothing but helpful in every way. The incoming president has spoke well of his predecessor, voicing gratitude for his service to the nation.
Then, there was President Trump's tribute to his former opponent. During the inauguration lunch, he acknowledged Hillary Clinton, with whom he sparred bitterly while campaigning. He asked her and former President Bill Clinton to stand, led a standing ovation for them and announced, "I have a lot of respect for those two people." We can debate, I'm sure, whether that's true, but he demonstrated class by giving them the outward respect befitting the moment.
It could not have been easy for Hillary Clinton to attend, but she did. It may not have been easy for Democrat and former President Jimmy Carter to be there, but he was. Despite Trump's treatment of Jeb Bush during the campaign season, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura were there, and former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara sent a gracious letter expressing well-wishes and explaining that poor health would keep them away; both were hospitalized. Candidate Trump had been merciless toward "Low energy Jeb" and spared George W. no criticism, either, so if any family has a reason to carry a grudge, it's the Bushes. Instead, they showed the dignity we expect.
Such dignity escaped nearly 70 Democrat members of the House of Representatives, the charge led by Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon, who said he did not deem Trump a "legitimate president." This mirrored what he had asserted about Bush 43 when he said he was not a "true elected president" and skipped his inauguration also, although he told MSNBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" that Trump's inauguration would be the first one he did not attend since elected to Congress.
So in a display of disrespect and just plain immaturity, Lewis and his compatriots opted to stay home and pout. They barely deserve a mention. They did not rain on America's parade, in spite of the rain that occasionally fell from the sky during the day's events, something Rev. Franklin Graham said during his remarks Friday was a "sign of God's blessings" in the Bible.
Yes, Friday was a good start to a new era. I am not so naive as to believe, however, that President Trump will not "counterpunch" and tweet something ungracious. His address and his resume have changed, but his temperament has not -- not yet anyway. Until something radical transpires, Trump will be Trump. He's not alone: Pelosi will be Pelosi, the Clintons will be the Clintons and even as private citizens, the Obamas will be the Obamas. Nonetheless, on Inauguration Day, each assisted in the peaceful transfer of power that brought Americans together and reminded me, a grateful citizen, of what makes America the greatest nation on earth.
Adrienne Ross is an author, speaker, columnist, editor, educator and Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Reach her at aross@semissourian.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.