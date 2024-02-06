Last week, the nation was poised to witness the peaceful transfer of power, and I stress "peaceful." Except for a few domestic terrorists burning cars, throwing rocks and getting their 10 minutes of "fame," we witnessed exactly that on Friday. Inauguration Day brought gratitude and pride to anyone with even one Americana bone in her body. I was enthralled by its solemnity and tradition and blessed to be a part of it.

I was not in Washington, D.C., but merely observing on television was enough to both stir and humble me. My emotions unexpectedly spilled over into tears as I watched President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome then-President-elect Trump and his wife Melania to the White House, where they gathered for tea prior to the swearing-in ceremony. Something about seeing the four of them standing there moved me. I imagine it was the same something that moved me when I saw the people surrounding the newly elected President of the United States as he signed his first executive orders. There stood House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who obviously did not support -- and likely did not even like -- Trump, but she was overlooking his shoulder, and referred to him as "Mr. President." Her words demonstrate how this country operates, the respect we have for the office, if not for the person.

There will be plenty of time for policies to be shot down and tempers to flare up. With all that was said and done during a lengthy, ugly campaign, and the battles fought following, the outgoing president from the opposing party was still gracious in entertaining the incoming president at the People's House, and by all accounts, has been nothing but helpful in every way. The incoming president has spoke well of his predecessor, voicing gratitude for his service to the nation.

Then, there was President Trump's tribute to his former opponent. During the inauguration lunch, he acknowledged Hillary Clinton, with whom he sparred bitterly while campaigning. He asked her and former President Bill Clinton to stand, led a standing ovation for them and announced, "I have a lot of respect for those two people." We can debate, I'm sure, whether that's true, but he demonstrated class by giving them the outward respect befitting the moment.