Patriotism through new citizens, Spirit of America

It's easy to be discouraged about today's America -- and for good reason. We're very much a divided country on many issues. America is challenged with historic inflation and rising debt. War continues between Russia and Ukraine, which impacts the United States. Crime continues to be an issue around the country. And the scourge of drugs plagues many individuals, families and communities. The list could go on.
Despite these challenges, America is still the land of promise. It's the country many aspire to reside. It's the place where hopes and dreams can become reality with hard work, persistence and faith. American exceptionalism is still alive and well.
This was evident Tuesday, July 4, at the Great American Fourth of July festivities in Cape Girardeau where 12 individuals took the oath of citizenship and a Sikeston, Missouri man was recognized with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.
Thank you to those who joined us in welcoming these new citizens at the Arena Park grandstand. If you didn't, I hope you'll make it a point to attend a future naturalization ceremony. The stories of new citizens and their path to America were inspiring.
The 12 came from various corners of the globe, including: Vietnam, Cuba, United Kingdom, Jamaica, Philippines, Nigeria, Kenya, India and Turkey.
Each spoke about how proud they were to be American citizens. That it was meaningful for them and their families. And, for many, the path to citizenship was not an easy one.
Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, was one of the event speakers. He spoke about his own journey to become a naturalized citizen, a process he began decades ago and ultimately completed in 2016 with a similar Independence Day ceremony in Cape Girardeau.
Vargas said he made it a more complicated process than it actually was and credited Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. for offering guidance.
He spoke about his wife's father who served in World War II on the aircraft carrier Enterprise as well as his son, also named Carlos, who became a major in the U.S. Marine Corps. and retired honorably after tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Vargas said America allowed him to pursue his dream of earning an advanced degree and develop new dreams, including becoming a president of a master's level university -- something he had "never dared to imagine."
"At times, when I reflect on my journey, I remember what my father frequently told me: 'Viejo,' he used to say, 'when you approach a new challenge, tell people that you are not there to try and overcome the challenge. Tell them instead that you are there because you know you can overcome it.'"
State Rep. John Voss also spoke at the event, and you can read his remarks here.
Jeanne Van Rhein, community outreach coordinator with the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Missouri, said from January through May the court held two naturalization ceremonies per week with about 40 people in each. This summer they've held it to one ceremony per week, but the court plans to resume the two-ceremony schedule in the fall. A special thank you to Rhein, Judge Limbaugh and assistant U.S. attorney and naturalization examiner Paul Hahn for their efforts in organizing the ceremony on Independence Day.
It's exciting to see individuals who have gone about the path to citizenship the right way join our country. These individuals will add much to our country with their skills, expertise and desire to serve as fellow American citizens. Welcome and congratulations.
The Southeast Missourian also presented its 21st annual Spirit of America Award at the event, recognizing Sikeston's Michael Harris.
Harris is veteran of the Missouri Army National Guard, having earned the rank of master sergeant. He deployed to Iraq in 2005 and earned the Bronze Star, Iraqi Freedom Campaign Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Combat Action Badge.
Last year, Harris was inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame.
But his military service is only part of the story.
Harris served on the Sikeston City Council for three, three-year terms and has been a board member or involved in numerous not-for-profit organizations. He's the pastor of Open Door Fellowship Outreach Ministries. The church has had a particular impact with feeding the hungry.
Harris has also had leadership positions throughout the community from chair of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to head of the Sikeston NAACP.
In his remarks, Harris spoke about his father and grandfather who provided an example for his life of service. Harris' father was a plumber who often donated his services to those who could not pay. And his grandfather often accepted credit statements from individuals who needed food but did not have money. In fact, when his grandfather died they found a drawer of these statements -- a testament to his willingness to help others.
"The services I try to do, in a sense, I am just trying to pay it forward," Harris said.
America has its challenges. But there are also people like Michael Harris who get up every day and seek to serve and make a difference. And there are many, like the 12 new citizens who joined our country, who understand the ideals of this country and want to be part of it. Indeed, this is something to celebrate.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.