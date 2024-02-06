Patriotism through new citizens, Spirit of America

It's easy to be discouraged about today's America -- and for good reason. We're very much a divided country on many issues. America is challenged with historic inflation and rising debt. War continues between Russia and Ukraine, which impacts the United States. Crime continues to be an issue around the country. And the scourge of drugs plagues many individuals, families and communities. The list could go on.

Despite these challenges, America is still the land of promise. It's the country many aspire to reside. It's the place where hopes and dreams can become reality with hard work, persistence and faith. American exceptionalism is still alive and well.

This was evident Tuesday, July 4, at the Great American Fourth of July festivities in Cape Girardeau where 12 individuals took the oath of citizenship and a Sikeston, Missouri man was recognized with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.

Thank you to those who joined us in welcoming these new citizens at the Arena Park grandstand. If you didn't, I hope you'll make it a point to attend a future naturalization ceremony. The stories of new citizens and their path to America were inspiring.

The 12 came from various corners of the globe, including: Vietnam, Cuba, United Kingdom, Jamaica, Philippines, Nigeria, Kenya, India and Turkey.

Each spoke about how proud they were to be American citizens. That it was meaningful for them and their families. And, for many, the path to citizenship was not an easy one.

Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, was one of the event speakers. He spoke about his own journey to become a naturalized citizen, a process he began decades ago and ultimately completed in 2016 with a similar Independence Day ceremony in Cape Girardeau.

Vargas said he made it a more complicated process than it actually was and credited Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. for offering guidance.

He spoke about his wife's father who served in World War II on the aircraft carrier Enterprise as well as his son, also named Carlos, who became a major in the U.S. Marine Corps. and retired honorably after tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Vargas said America allowed him to pursue his dream of earning an advanced degree and develop new dreams, including becoming a president of a master's level university -- something he had "never dared to imagine."

"At times, when I reflect on my journey, I remember what my father frequently told me: 'Viejo,' he used to say, 'when you approach a new challenge, tell people that you are not there to try and overcome the challenge. Tell them instead that you are there because you know you can overcome it.'"

State Rep. John Voss also spoke at the event, and you can read his remarks here.