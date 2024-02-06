Passing the first legislation of the year

As a resident of and senator for a rural district, this has been legislation very close to my heart. The constitution is the law of the land. The entire land. That means the laws that are enshrined in its pages need to be beneficial and necessary to everyone within Missouri's borders. Big cities have different needs and, often times, values than rural communities, so neither group should be able to control the direction of our state without the voice of the other being heard. This ensures that happens with all constitutional amendments moving forward.

That's not to say I think this legislation is perfect. Following the all-night filibuster on Monday night, an amendment was added and passed that removed several related provisions that would have further protected our elections and political integrity. Language to require voters be U.S. and Missouri citizens, prohibit foreign entities from funding ballot measures and preventing amendments to allow lobbyists' gifts to lawmakers was removed. Those that supported this change to the SJR claim it is because this language, in some form, already exists in Missouri law. Unfortunately, there is a legal argument to be made that the current language has loopholes and could be challenged. That is why I feel it is imperative that this language be included in order to guarantee that non-citizens and foreign governments are completely unable to influence our law making process.

The Senate passed SJR 74 with the amended language instead of the original, stronger language. It now heads to the House where I am confident that language will be reinstated and then sent back to us in the Senate. Hopefully, at that point, we will be in a position to have it fully agreed upon by the Senate. I want every voice to be heard and make sure that those voices, the foundation of our nation, are able to speak with the confidence that our elections are pure.

Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City) represents District 129 in the Missouri Senate.