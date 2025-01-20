Paskhaver: Wary of whiskers

Felines and I are not exactly the best of chums.

Dogs I understand. We are on the same wavelength. Give me any creature with half a brain cell and I’ll make friends with it. It knows I’ve got a half-cell lead, so there’s no competition.

Cats are smarter, and they know it. Long ago in the dusty sands of Egypt, they were treated as gods, or so the story goes.

I don’t think they’ve quite lived down seeing Fido take their pedestal. And they all want to take their frustrations out on me.

So when my neighbor asked me in a nice, cordial way if I could possibly take care of her sweet darling kitty while she went to her daughter’s graduation, I politely responded, “WHAUGH?”

“Great!” she said, and toddled off while I was still figuring out how to pronounce consonants.

Thus I found myself saddled with Secretaricat. No, really. That’s the cat’s name. It’s because he runs like a horse, the neighbor explained while she shot out of her driveway at 547 miles an hour.

“And don’t forget the Meow Mix!” she hollered from beyond the horizon.

I wouldn’t. I also wouldn’t forget the five-inch long claws I was certain Secretaricat possessed.

Some people, no doubt, find it a thrilling prospect to risk their limbs to the clutches of the Felis catus.

But I’m rather attached to my arms. The idea of sticking them toward the equivalent of a living thornbush made me start dribbling consonants again.

Once the echoes of my neighbor’s friendly reminders faded, I approached her door and immediately heard something on the other side crash into it.

It wasn’t one of those soft, harmless thunks, like a chihuahua makes when it bounces off a grand piano. It was a racehorse-level collision. The door rattled on its hinges.