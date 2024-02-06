Parson has opportunity to move Missouri forward

Governor Mike Parson is only a week into his new role after the resignation of Eric Greitens.

Parson so far has retained Greitensï¿½ cabinet members. He has made hires of several staff members, including naming Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney Christopher K. Limbaugh as his general counsel.

On Tuesday, Parson met with mayors from across the state. And I would expect the governor to hold many more meetings in the coming weeks with stakeholders from across the political spectrum. Early and good communication will be important in this transition.

Parson has made public comments about moving Missouri forward. Now he gets his chance. On Monday evening he will give a speech to the General Assembly.

One topic thatï¿½s come up publicly is whether a new lieutenant governor will be appointed. Parson believes he should have an opportunity to appoint a replacement for the stateï¿½s No. 2 in command. Heï¿½s even suggested the possibility of a special session where the Legislature could give him that authority.

Retired Judge Michael A. Wolff wrote about the issue of replacing the lieutenant governor in a column that appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Wolff cited Missouri state statute that says the governor has authority to put forward a replacement for positions ï¿½other than in the offices of lieutenant governor, state senator or representative, or sheriffï¿½ï¿½

ï¿½There have been 47 lieutenant governors since Missouri became a state in 1821,ï¿½ Wolff wrote in the Post-Dispatch. ï¿½In at least 11 cases, there were deaths or resignations ï¿½ and the office remained vacant, sometimes for years.ï¿½

The two exceptions were in 2000 with Joe Maxwell and 1968 with William Morris. In each case Maxwell and Morris had been elected by the voters for the upcoming term and were filling the current term prior to when they normally would have taken office. The case of Morris was contested by a lawmaker at the time.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, right, is sworn in as the state's 57th governor by Judge Mary Rhodes Russell, left, as Parson's wife, Teresa, looks on following the resignation of Eric Greitens Friday, June 1, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson ascended to governor after Greitens stepped down Friday amid investigations of his political and personal life.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Could the Legislature pass a bill to give the governor this authority? Sure. They tried in 2013 by passing a bill, only to have it vetoed by the governor. The Senate passed legislation this session but it was not agreed to in the House.