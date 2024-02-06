All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJanuary 6, 2025

Parker: What's wrong with the Democratic party?

The Democratic Party faces criticism for losing touch with core American values, as recent election results and polling reveal growing dissatisfaction. Critics argue the party's focus on government expansion contradicts the nation's founding principles of individual freedom and responsibility.

Star Parker avatar
Star Parker
Star Parker
Star Parker

Following defeat in the presidential election, Democratic Party leadership is doing much needed soul searching.

Those not in denial know there is something wrong.

Per Gallup, in the 10 months in 2024 prior to the election, January to October, the Democrat partisan advantage — the percentage identifying as Democrat or lean Democrat minus the percentage identifying as Republican or lean Republican — was in negative territory 5 of the 10 months. This is more Democrat negatives than in any presidential election year since Gallup started reporting this in 1992.

The percentage of the electorate not happy with either party is growing. In 2004, per Gallup, 31% identified as Independent. Twenty years later, in 2024, this was up to 43%.

More general measures show a displeased American public.

In December, Gallup shows just 19% satisfied with the direction of the country.

Gallup has been polling annually since 2001 asking, "How proud are you to be an American?" In 2001, 55% said they are "extremely proud." In 2023, this was down to 39%.

To summarize, the 2024 presidential election plus polling data tells us that Americans are not happy with the status quo, almost half of Americans are not happy with either party, but between the two major parties, they are less happy with Democrats.

The late Peter Drucker, who pioneered the field of management consulting, wrote that when a firm hired him for advice, the first question he would ask management was to define the business they are in.

Drucker observed that a common characteristic of companies that are in trouble is that management cannot clearly define their business.

We can apply Drucker's rule to our country. What business is the United States of America in?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Although there were many debates in the founding of the country, the principles that define it, which show up in our founding documents – the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution – are very clear. It is a country about individual freedom, with a limited federal government, whose responsibilities are enumerated in the Constitution, but all with the objective of protecting the individual freedom of our citizens.

Democratic Party leaders can focus here to understand what the problem is with their party. Democrats fail the Drucker rule. They have completely detached from what our country is about.

We are completing four years of a Biden administration that paid zero attention to anything but spending money, expanding an already bloated government, and financing it all with mindboggling new debt and deficits. The principles of individual freedom and personal responsibility, as a national ideal, is and has been totally lost to the Democratic Party.

Kamala Harris' presidential campaign promised only a new chapter of the same. She had not one idea or proposal that did not involve more government.

With individual freedom comes personal responsibility. This implies standards of right and wrong. In our nation, the Bible has always been the source for these standards.

George Washington said it in his farewell address. Abraham Lincoln said it in his second inaugural speech. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it in his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Anyone that viewed President Joe Biden's Christmas video message from the White House heard him say, "Too often we see each other as enemies, not as neighbors, not as fellow Americans."

It is, sadly, true. But responsibility for this destructive mindset lies at the doorstep of Biden and his party. It is the Democratic Party that has fostered a culture, the antithesis of what America is about, that says that some do not have enough because others have too much. And that government should decide who has what and should use its political power to redistribute wealth.

The eternal truths that define our nation are the rules of the game that give all better lives.

Everyone seems to grasp this these days, except those leading the Democratic Party.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education.

Story Tags
columnist syndicated
Advertisement
Related
OpinionJan. 6
Editorial Roundup: United States
OpinionJan. 6
Gary Rust: a man of great devotions
OpinionJan. 6
De Rugy: Thinking big as Trump, Congress tackle taxes
OpinionJan. 6
Our Opinion: Cape PD turning the tide in addressing officer ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 1-6-25
OpinionJan. 6
Prayer 1-6-25
Speak Out: Praying for the victims of the New Orleans attack
OpinionJan. 4
Speak Out: Praying for the victims of the New Orleans attack
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on Ukraine aid, S&P gains, and Biden's controversial decisions
OpinionJan. 4
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on Ukraine aid, S&P gains, and Biden's controversial decisions
Prayer 1-4-25
OpinionJan. 4
Prayer 1-4-25
Speak Out: Thoughts on the legacy of President Jimmy Carter?
OpinionJan. 3
Speak Out: Thoughts on the legacy of President Jimmy Carter?
Flowers: In era of expect the unexpected, one decision did shock
OpinionJan. 3
Flowers: In era of expect the unexpected, one decision did shock
Lowry: Our legal immigration system is scandalously stupid
OpinionJan. 3
Lowry: Our legal immigration system is scandalously stupid
Prayer 1-3-25
OpinionJan. 3
Prayer 1-3-25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy