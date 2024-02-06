Parker: What's wrong with the Democratic party?

Following defeat in the presidential election, Democratic Party leadership is doing much needed soul searching.

Those not in denial know there is something wrong.

Per Gallup, in the 10 months in 2024 prior to the election, January to October, the Democrat partisan advantage — the percentage identifying as Democrat or lean Democrat minus the percentage identifying as Republican or lean Republican — was in negative territory 5 of the 10 months. This is more Democrat negatives than in any presidential election year since Gallup started reporting this in 1992.

The percentage of the electorate not happy with either party is growing. In 2004, per Gallup, 31% identified as Independent. Twenty years later, in 2024, this was up to 43%.

More general measures show a displeased American public.

In December, Gallup shows just 19% satisfied with the direction of the country.

Gallup has been polling annually since 2001 asking, "How proud are you to be an American?" In 2001, 55% said they are "extremely proud." In 2023, this was down to 39%.

To summarize, the 2024 presidential election plus polling data tells us that Americans are not happy with the status quo, almost half of Americans are not happy with either party, but between the two major parties, they are less happy with Democrats.

The late Peter Drucker, who pioneered the field of management consulting, wrote that when a firm hired him for advice, the first question he would ask management was to define the business they are in.

Drucker observed that a common characteristic of companies that are in trouble is that management cannot clearly define their business.

We can apply Drucker's rule to our country. What business is the United States of America in?