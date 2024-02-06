Parker: What's wrong in our nation?

As we move to the conclusion of this election cycle, there seems to be only one thing about which all Americans agree.

That is, that something is very wrong in our nation.

In the latest Gallup polling, only 22% say they are satisfied with the direction of the country. The highest this has been over the last 16 years was 45% back in February of 2020.

So, despite change in party control over these years, the sense that something is wrong in the country has persisted,

More in the framework of this election, only 39% say they are better off than they were four years ago, and 52% say they are not better off.

Most Americans do not even have confidence in the sources where they get their news. Only 31% say they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in mass media. The first time Gallup asked this question, back in 1972, 68% expressed confidence in mass media.

A record high percent of Americans, 80%, say the country is "greatly divided" on the most important values.

In a New York Times/Siena College poll, only 49% say "American democracy does a good job representing the people." And 76% say "American democracy is currently under threat."

All agree that something is wrong, but no consensus emerges about what exactly is the problem.

Is it possible to put a finger on what is causing the cynicism and disillusionment that grips the psyche of our nation?

My view is the problem is the drift of the nation from its founding principles.

To put it another way, we have no choice about whether we have faith or belief. But we do have choice about what it is we believe.

The dramatic change that has taken place in America is the uprooting of the Bible as our starting point for right and wrong.

We have exchanged our faith in God for a faith in government.

In 1950, Gallup reports 0% of Americans said they have no religion. By 1970, this was up to 3%. And by 2023, this was up to 22%.