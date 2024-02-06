Parker: What's going on with Black and Hispanic women?

One question emerging from the presidential election exit polls is the disconnect between Black men and women and Hispanic men and women.

Donald Trump received support from 21% of Black men and 7% of Black women, a disparity of 14 points. He got support from 54% of Hispanic men and 39% of Hispanic women, a disparity of 15 points.

There was also a disparity in Trump’s support among white men and women, but much smaller — 7 points.

So why is Trump having far greater success among Black and Hispanic men than Black and Hispanic women?

It’s clear that the major issue that drove the vote in this election was the economy.

A Gallup poll done in October showed the economy as the No. 1 concern of voters.

Per exit polling, 68% said the economy is "not good" or "poor" and 31% said it is "excellent" or "good". Of the 68% saying the economy is not good/poor, 70% voted for Trump.

Per a Gallup poll published last March, 27% of Black women younger than 60 said they are planning to start their own business in the next 12 months, compared to 14% of Hispanic women and 5% of white women.

In the same survey Gallup asked, "Would you be interested in starting a business if you had the resources?" Among Black women, 57% said yes; among Hispanic women, 55% said yes; among white women, 38% said yes; 51% of all U.S. men and 44% of all U.S. women said yes.

The entrepreneurial aspirations of Black and Hispanic women are among the highest in the country.

Per Gallup, "while just 13% of men younger than 60 say they lack the financial and/or nonfinancial resources to start a business, a third of women in this age group (33%) say the same."

Gallup continues that improving access of women to capital is important "when women-owned businesses still make up only 22% of employer businesses in the United States."