Parker: To get rid of woke, understand how it got started

Coincident with Donald Trump's electoral victory, increasing numbers of America's corporations are backing off their DEI – diversity, equity, inclusion – programs.

Trump opposition to DEI is clear, and J.D. Vance's bold opposition to this agenda was one of the reasons for his selection as Trump's running mate.

As the Trump transition team completes its work bringing in the new leadership that will run our government, it's clear that a priority is to uproot the woke rules, directives and institutions that Democrats have implanted in our federal government. Efforts will be made to de-woke the military, the Defense Department and other major government departments and agencies. And the Justice Department will work to use existing law to challenge the prevalence of woke rules that have so widely taken over the governance and operation of our universities.

Walmart, one of America's largest companies, has just announced that it will end the Center for Racial Equity that it launched in 2020 with funding of $100 million. The website of this center describes its mission as working to "foster equitable outcomes for people ... (and) to address the root causes of gaps in outcomes experienced by Black and African American people in education, health, finance and criminal justice systems."

Walmart also, according to The Wall Street Journal, will "stop allowing third-party sellers to offer some LGBTQ-themed items on Walmart.com."

Boeing corporation, per the same report, has also announced a similar winding down of these efforts.

Whereas we can understand how a political agenda can find its way into government institutions, how does this happen in the private sector?

What motivated these corporations that operate in a free marketplace and are owned and controlled by private stockholders to incorporate a political agenda into their business and operating practices, and what is motivating them now to back off these programs?

Has management of these corporations changed their minds regarding the business efficacy of these programs? Or did they put them in place initially to curry favor with a political regime once in power and now they are backing off to curry favor with a new regime?

Let's recall, again, how profoundly our culture has changed.