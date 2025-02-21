Parker: The Left hates Trump's style of leadership

The left is screaming that President Donald Trump is on some kind of ideological crusade.

Some recent headlines: "Trump and Musk's Purge Isn't Cost Cutting -- It's a Coup"; "Doge is About Ideology and Mindless Budget Cutting"; "Elon Musk's Indiscriminate Carnage"; "Dems Must Stand Up Against the Bully in the White House."

It's sort of like labeling a company CEO ideological because he is driven to keep his company profitable and competitive.

One column in The Guardian says Trump is "lacerating the structures of U.S. democracy."

In other words, protecting taxpayers and running the country efficiently is anti-democratic. But forgiving $189 billion of student loan debt – done under Biden – and dumping it all on taxpayers is not. Or government spending trillions and larding it all onto the federal debt rather than raising taxes is not.

The Congressional Budget Office just issued its latest 10-year outlook, and it is not a pretty picture regarding today's economic realities of the nation.

It forecasts that the federal debt will grow from 100% of GDP in 2025 to 118% of GDP by 2035, the highest in American history.

CBO forecasts GDP growth over this same 10-year period to average 1.8% per year. It is not ideology to point out that this is pathetic and dangerous.

It's about one-half the 3.5% per year that the U.S. economy grew over the half century from 1950 to 2000.

Hoover Institution economist John Cochrane has pointed out that if the U.S. economy grew 2% per year from 1950 to 2000 instead of 3.5% per year, per capita income would have been less than half what it was in 2000.

Ideology is about words – slogans with no reality check. Business is about numbers, measurement and performance.

The failure of socialism, the failure of societies with oversized intrusive government and the failure of ideas like social justice falling into the realm of politics is politicians seize more and more power and take less and less responsibility. When government expands at the expense of individual freedom, productivity and creativity suffer, and economic growth shrinks. These are not words. They are quantitative results.