Parker: Scott Turner's turn-around job at HUD

Scott Turner, former state legislator, NFL player and pastor from Plano, Texas, will take over as the new Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Given that the history of HUD is about everything that Donald Trump wants to change in Washington, Turner has a great challenge and opportunity.

That is, HUD is all about government.

Turner has many great ideas, and among these he's thinking about changing the name of the department.

My vote would be changing the name to HCD, Housing and Community Development.

Community Development would emphasize programs to remove government barriers to investment and growth and foster market-based solutions for fighting poverty. This effort could include programs such as opportunity zones, which were in the process of getting launched in Trump's first term, which target distressed ZIP codes for tax forgiveness to attract business investment.

Let's recall that President Lyndon Johnson signed the legislation in September 1965 establishing the Department of Housing and Urban Development as the 11th department in the federal government.

It was part of Johnson's Great Society and War on Poverty to make our society more just and fair by dramatically increasing the size and scope of government.

Regarding housing, did it work?

Edward Pinto of the American Enterprise Institute, in an essay on housing in "The State of Black Progress," published by my organization CURE, reports:

In 1970, the White homeownership rate was 66% and the Black rate was 42%, with the Black rate at 64% of the White rate. Through the second quarter of 2022, the White homeownership rate was 74% and the Black rate was 45%, with the Black rate at 61% of the White rate.

Over these years we have seen vast expansion of government programs to allegedly help "minorities" afford housing and get mortgages to finance home purchases.