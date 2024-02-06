Parker: Jimmy Carter and the unraveling of American culture

An essay appeared recently in The Wall Street Journal under the headline "What Happens When a Whole Generation Never Grows Up?"

Behavior that has always been understood to define what it means to be an adult is disappearing among America's younger generations.

Institutions always seen as the sinews that define and hold together a society — homeownership, marriage, children — no longer can be taken for granted.

Per the essay, median age for first-time homebuyers is at an all-time high: 38. In 1981, it was 29.

Around half of Americans between 30 and 40 are married, compared to two-thirds in 1990.

Fertility rates – the average number of children that each woman of childbearing age can be expected to bring forth — is at a level that guarantees an aging, shrinking society.

A fertility rate of an average of 2.1 children per woman will keep a population at steady state. Below this, the population shrinks.

The fertility rate stood at 1.62 in 2023. It only reached 2.1 once since 1971 — in 2007.

Per the Pew Research Center, as noted in the essay, "The share of childless adults under 50 who say they are unlikely to ever have kids" rose from 37% in 2018 to 47% in 2023.

If all of this doesn't offend your moral sensibilities, it should for sure offend your practical sensibilities.

Absence of births means an aging population. Median age of the U.S. was 29.5 in 1960. In 2023, it was 39.2.

The aging population is one major reason for Social Security's fiscal problems. Retiree benefits are paid by those working and paying payroll tax. The system breaks down when the number of retirees per worker grows.