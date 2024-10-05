Parker: How we cope shows men and women are different

I reported last week about the decided move of young women to the political left and away from the religious affiliation of their childhood.

But these measures, at least in the short run, do not appear to be relevant to the success young women are having in day-to-day living in America.

By measures such as work and academic achievement, young women are doing much better than young men.

Regarding work, as recently reported in The Wall Street Journal, more young women are now working than ever. The workforce participation rate of women ages 25-34, the percentage working or actively seeking work, stood at 78.5%, up nearly 6 percentage points from where it stood 10 years ago.

The picture regarding young men in this age range is far different. The workforce participation rate of young men ages 25-34 stood at 89.1%, down several points from where it stood 20 years ago. At the rate of 2004, another 700, 000 men in this age range today would be working.

The article reports that, per the Census Bureau, 20% of these young men are living with their parents, compared to 12% of women.

If we look at education, we get a similar picture.

As reported recently in Forbes Magazine, per data from the Chronicle of Higher Education, the gap between the number of women and the number of men enrolled in college has grown markedly over the years.

In 2021, there were 3.1 million more women enrolled in college than men. In 1979, this gap stood at 200,000.

Regarding high school graduation rates, in 2021, for 30 states that break out their data by gender, the graduation rate of women exceeded that of men by 6.2 percentage points.

Among those ages 16-24 who graduated high school from January to October 2023, the percentage of girls going on to enroll in college was 8 points higher than the percentage of boys.

Graduation rates of women from college exceeded that of men in 2022 by 6 percentage points.