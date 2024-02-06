Parker: How Iran steals its citizens' wealth to finance terror

The Fraser Institute in Vancouver, Canada, just published, for 2024, its annual Economic Freedom of the World Report.

There are many ideas about what freedom means.

Economic freedom, which the Fraser Institute focuses on, is of key and central importance. It is about the extent to which individuals have control of their economic life.

It's about law that protects private property, having an honest court system that adjudicates disputes, that government power to interfere with and regulate enterprise is prudent and limited, that individuals and enterprises have freedom to do business not just at home but internationally, and that governments do not debase their national currency.

The Fraser Institute gathers data from various international institutions and measures these various factors that define economic freedom and compiles an index of economic freedom in 165 countries around the world.

The correlation between economic freedom in a country, and the economic success and prosperity of that country, is powerful.

The average per capita income in the top 25% of countries in economic freedom is almost eight times higher than in the lowest 25%.

Singapore, until recently the most economically free country in the world, has average per capita income, per the International Monetary Fund, of $88,450.

The United States, the fifth most economically free country in the world, has average per capita income of $85,370.

This data also sheds important and revealing light on the current hostilities taking place in the world, particularly in the Middle East.

Israel ranks number 41 out of the 165 countries in the Fraser economic freedom ranking, which puts it in the top quartile. Israel, per the IMF, has average per capita income of $53,370.

Iran has the third largest holding of oil reserves in the world, exceeded only by Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. Iran has oil reserves 2.6 times greater than those of Russia and 4.5 times greater than those of the United States.