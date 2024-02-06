Parker: Elon Musk should take on Social Security

If I say that Elon Musk is the smartest, boldest, most creative entrepreneur in the world, I don't think I will get pushback.

President Donald Trump's move to bring him to Washington and put him at the top of a new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, to do the seemingly impossible – to streamline a vastly outsized government spending behemoth – injects hope that yes, maybe there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Musk, the world's richest man, is not beholden to anyone, and so there is little danger of him getting bogged down and imprisoned in the Washington culture of politics and quid pro quo.

He can stand above it all and turn the Titanic around before it hits the iceberg for which it's clearly headed.

There's a lot of talk that almost 75% of the federal budget is untouchable, mandatory spending.

The top of that list is the largest, and oldest, entitlement program, Social Security – 21% of federal spending. Short of passing a law to change it, it is on automatic pilot.

After reading Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk, I see him as uniquely qualified to lead an historic, essential transformation of Social Security.

When Trump noted, in his inaugural speech, his commitment "to give the American people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and, indeed, their freedom," I believe him.

But these ideals cannot be achieved without taking on our broken Social Security program.

Even the rhetoric surrounding this discussion is not American in character. "Saving the system." We don't serve systems in our free country. We preserve the freedom and integrity of individuals.

The nation's founders, who pledged "our lives, our fortunes, our sacred honor" for the ideals of the Declaration of Independence would be aghast that today practically every young American is forced to pay a tax into a Social Security program that cannot fiscally honor its promised benefits.

They would also be aghast that the pedigree of the largest federal program is not American. The first social security system — where citizens were taxed by government, which then promised to take care of them — was introduced in 1889 by German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck. This was the beginning of the modern welfare state, which inspired Franklin Roosevelt to sign America's social security system into law in 1935.