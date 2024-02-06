Parker: Democratic Party monopoly on the Black vote is over

Dean of the nation's political analysts, Michael Barone, sat down with The Wall Street Journal to discuss the 2024 election.

The headline that emerged from that discussion was "Donald Trump's Rainbow Coalition," noting that the monopoly of the Democratic Party over the nation's Black vote seems to be over.

If this is true, and it indeed seems to be, the implications for the political dynamics of our nation's future are profound.

In 2024, Trump picked up 13% of the Black vote compared to 8% in 2016, and 21% of Black men voted for Trump.

Also, among Black voters, as in all voting groups, young voters moved more to the Republican candidate.

Among Black voters ages 18-29, 16% voted for Trump compared to 6% of Black voters 65 and up.

In 1956, Republican candidate Dwight Eisenhower won 39% of the Black vote. In 1960, Republican Richard Nixon captured 32%.

Then the world changed in 1964 when Republican candidate Barry Goldwater voted against the Civil Rights Act. Goldwater picked up 6% of the Black vote in that election, and the Republican Party never recovered with Black voters.

In all presidential elections since, the Democrat-Republican ratio has hovered around what Barone calls the 90-10 ratio.

The election results this year point to change. But why should we conclude that this is not a one-off move?

Despite the ongoing and persistence of race as a political topic, it is capturing the interest of young Blacks less and less. They see themselves more as individuals than belonging to a Black voting bloc.

In a survey done by the NAACP last September, 26% of Black men under 50 said they would support Trump. Of these, 82% said their most important issue was the economy.

Barone also points out, correctly, that the central role of the Black church as a platform for political unity is weakening.