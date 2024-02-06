Parker: Confirm Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel

Confirmation of President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has been held up in the Senate. Word now is that hearings will be held next week.

What's holding things up? Pressure from Democrats, of course.

If anyone is qualified to be America's ambassador to Israel, it is Mike Huckabee. As the former two-term governor of Arkansas, where his daughter Sarah is the current governor, former Republican presidential candidate, cable TV celebrity, Baptist minister and Evangelical Christian, Huckabee is a perfect candidate.

Huckabee is a great American patriot who also loves the state of Israel and understands that the latter in no way diminishes the former. Rather, Huckabee's support of Israel is a consequence of his American patriotism because he understands the common principles that drive the success of both countries.

Huckabee has led countless missions to Israel, in which I have been a participant, and he knows the terrain and history of the Holy Land inside out.

So, what's the problem with the Democrats?

The problem is that Mike Huckabee is a friend of Israel and many Democrats are not.

What is driving this schism?

Opening any news/commentary site these days, one finds a plethora of soul-searching columns trying to figure out what's wrong with the Democratic Party. They were defeated across the board in 2024. Now Democrats are trying to regroup to rebuild. In order to do this, they need to understand what's wrong.

It's not so different from what any caring parents consider in raising their children. They want to convey values and principles that will serve to build a successful life and future.

Any party platform worth anything must do the same. It must contain policies that embody the principles upon which we can build today and secure our future as a nation.

Here is where Republicans and Democrats part company big time. One word: religion.