Rebellion is an adolescent's inarticulate way of saying, "I want control." Parents can support that quest for control within clear boundaries of what is safe and what is legal. Rebellion is a good thing, and it's also a key part of developing the critical thinking skills a person needs to successfully "adult". The key is a secure environment where mistakes can be made with the support of an adult who loves them.

When our daughters began dating, my husband struggled with what he considered wasted energy. "Why should they be focused on boys when there's schoolwork to do?" Our daughters weren't going to marry the boys they dated in high school. But they would certainly learn from those relationships. Those early experiences with dating offered important lessons.

I made sure our girls knew that I was a resource they could trust during these budding romances. I'd use alone time in the car to check in and see if they had questions. I didn't need to know details, but I'd tell my girls, "I am here to help you navigate things."

They needed to know I was there to help. Not judge. There was no shame for exploring the new, exciting world of dating.

As a clueless kid, I sought answers about boys from my older sisters. My husband, on the other hand, was not permitted to date at all and never even attended a high school dance. He was left to flounder through experiences on his own in college. We wanted to parent our children in a more trustworthy way.

To just deliver the "yes" or "no" of granting permissions does little to teach kids anything, and we wanted to foster critical thinking in our children. So we tried to ask more questions and make fewer decisions as our children reached high school.

Questions like:

Does what you want to do match what you think you should do?