Parents go after union stranglehold on school boards

Parents who never imagined running for office battled to win seats on local school boards last week; they won some, but lost many. Their fiercest opponents were the teachers unions.

The media portrayed these school board races as culture wars, but more than anything they were struggles by parents to wrest control of the boards from self-serving unions. For decades, the unions have maintained a tight grip on who gets elected. No wonder school district decisions -- about budgets, masking, COVID closures, curriculum and teacher contracts -- protect teachers first. Never mind what's best for kids.

That needs to change. Albuquerque, New Mexico, winning candidate Courtney Jackson told a local newspaper, "the board of education should be the kids' union," not a puppet of the teachers union. Jackson decided to run after watching the board discuss when to end lockdowns. The discussion focused entirely on what teachers wanted, never addressing the kids' needs. "Their interests were not brought up once," she said.

In Guilford, Connecticut, a small seacoast town, the Guilford Education Association, representing teachers, ran the show. In a questionnaire for school board candidates, the union's No. 1 question asked candidates to pledge support for "collective bargaining rights." Question two asked candidates to guarantee unions will be included in all discussions of the schools' policies and funding. Question three asked candidates to promise to "oppose all proposals that would censor teachers from teaching about inclusion, diversity, and equity." What about the kids?

All five Guilford candidates who gave the "correct" answers won the union's backing and prevailed on election night. Their slogan was "Protect Guilford Schools," but their true goal was "Protect the Teachers Union." One of the winners boasted of coming from "a long line of educators," while another promised, "I will listen to our teachers, administrators, and superintendent and respect that they act always in the best interest of our students and schools."

Nearly everywhere, teachers unions use money and manpower to turn out voters. Challengers need to do the same. The three Albuquerque school board candidates who defeated the union slate went to the local chamber of commerce, other small business groups and Republican party allies for alternate sources of money.

When the results were in, the president of the Albuquerque Teachers Federation predicted "a new dynamic on the board," with some members actually disagreeing with the school district's employees. Imagine that.