Adults deciding where to settle and raise their families once considered tax rates, job opportunities and housing prices. Now they also have to ask themselves whether they want their children in schools that push gender fluidity, teach masturbation and provide tampons in the boys' room for females transitioning to become males.

Several states have already joined Florida in barring teachers from instructing their classes about gender identity and LGBTQ choices, and many are considering similar legislation.

Parents are outraged by the indoctrination and sexualization of their children. In Connecticut and New Jersey, school board meetings are overflowing with parents protesting lessons on gender identity and fluidity in elementary school.

New Jersey requires that students be taught the correct anatomical names for their genitalia by the end of second grade and gender identity options by the end of fifth grade.

The Democratic-dominated Connecticut legislature adopted a state budget two weeks ago that mandates free tampons and pads in school bathrooms, including at least one boys' bathroom for students transitioning from female to male (budget Section 84). A resource guide recommended by the state for Connecticut teachers encourages them to wear rainbow bracelets and display gay pride signs.

Some parents are outraged. "We will not allow our children to be force-fed content we oppose," said one New Jersey parent, while another protested that state standards "go against our Judeo-Christian values." In Connecticut, Parents Against Stupid Stuff, a newly formed PAC, intends to influence the gubernatorial race there by opposing sexually explicit curriculum and demanding a larger voice for parents.

It's an uphill battle in deep blue states. In Rhode Island, Sen. Tiara Mack, a gay Democrat, wants sex education to "affirmatively recognize pleasure-based sexual relations," while Democrat Rep. Rebecca Kislak wants to emphasize that gender is nuanced.

But in red states, legislatures are enacting laws to protect parental rights and scrub the curriculum of divisive sexual indoctrination.

In New York, state lawmakers are not legislating on curriculum issues, instead leaving it to the school districts. That's why this week's school board elections there are so high stakes.

On Long Island, Moms for Liberty have endorsed 30 school board candidates who oppose the emphasis on gender fluidity and advocate for more parental involvement.