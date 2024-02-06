Pandemic or not, recognizing Difference Makers never goes out of style

The following is a column I wrote for the latest edition of B Magazine, a regional magazine covering business in Southeast Missouri. The Difference Makers edition is one of my favorites. Twelve individuals and one organization were highlighted, plus there's additional business content you'll want to read. If you don't already receive B Magazine, you can pick up a copy outside Schnucks in Cape Girardeau or at the Southeast Missourian offices on Broadway. All 12 Difference Makers features can be found online at www.semissourian.com/newsmakers. To have B Magazine mailed to your home or business six times each year, you can purchase an annual subscription online at www.bmagazine.io or call (573) 388-3680.

This is the edition of B Magazine where we recognize Newsmakers -- or as we have referred to them, Difference Makers. Those individuals who go above and beyond to make their community, industry, schools and churches thriving entities that benefit our region. As always, we have a strong group this year. However, 2020 hasn't been a normal year either. And not only do this year's honorees excel during "normal" times -- whatever that means -- there are many who made meaningful contributions during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Take, for example, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. We recognized this group as a collective Difference Maker. From director Jane Wernsman to health educator Maria Davis to Dr. John Russell and others, this group, which in non-pandemic times you hear little about, has played a seminal role in the local response to COVID-19. The public health center has been key in disseminating information about new COVID-19 cases, recoveries and hospitalizations along with doing contract tracing. They've answered questions from the media and led an organized effort to help provide data on the local situation. Not every public health center runs as efficiently.

This year's group also includes the largest age range of Difference Makers compared to previous lists. In fact, our youngest honoree is 8 years old and our oldest is in his 80s.