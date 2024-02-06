Out with the new, in with Joe Biden

Joe Biden is running for president. The list of Democrat candidates is growing, and with all the choices, the former vice president is soaring at the top of the polls. But why?
The announcement Thursday was no shock. None of these announcements are anymore. Back in the day, I think people worked at concealing their intentions. Now, folks start grooming for a U.S. presidential run the day they're elected high school class president. They deny it, but you'd have to be clueless not to notice who the wannabes are. Before you know it, what I call the announcement of the announcement comes: "John Doe will host an event in his hometown on May 10 during which he will announce he is running for president." Huh? Why not just make that announcement the announcement?
Biden announced his run in a manner compliant with the leftist mandate to exploit the emotions of black people. That, after all, is the first entry in the leftist handbook, right? He aced it, accusing the current administration of racism, white supremacy -- you know, the usual smears that ought to make all of us yawn by now. It complemented what many considered his fearmongering assertion in 2012 that a Romney administration would put "y'all back in chains." Of course, the Biden camp denied that he was referring to slavery or black people, but not everyone was convinced; it's hard to believe people who are masters of conjuring up images to support their sick quest to keep racial tensions high.
Aside from all of that, with Hillary Clinton's embarrassing defeat to Donald Trump, with all of the talk of needing new blood in Democrat leadership, why do you think the former vice president sparked an immediate positive response from donors, raising a record $6.3 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign? And look at Sen. Bernie Sanders. He's another one you see and wonder immediately how he fits the call for a fresh look, but then you listen to him, and you kinda-sorta get it: His talk about free college tuition and socialism kind of excites young folks.
Biden is covered in controversy, as women have accused him of inappropriate touching, and his record reportedly reveals support of segregation in the past. And, let's remember, he served in the Obama administration, which wasn't a model of success. Perhaps most noteworthy is his propensity to commit gaffes whenever he opens his mouth. With that, however, he definitely would make a 2020 race against President Trump entertaining if nothing else.
But Biden surely falls into the category of being one of those "old, white men" Democrats seem to despise lately. Nonetheless, he leads a new 2020 poll. The Hill reported that "minorities" helped put him there, as "four in 10" said they are in his corner. Granted, "respondents ages 55 and older" -- no spring chickens themselves -- also helped put him at the top, as "32 percent" favor him. The outlet also reported that this latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that "24 percent of likely Democratic voters" support Biden, and Sanders is second in line "with 15 percent." No one else is above "7 percent." Mind you, this is in a field that includes Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Cory Booker. So Democrats have black people; young people; and black, young people in the race, yet Biden is leading! So much for "out with the old and in with the new."
I'm no advocate for discriminating based on age or race -- or anything. May the best candidate with the best campaign win. I didn't like it when people discounted Sen. John McCain because of his age or embraced Barack Obama because of his race. I'm just pointing out that Democrats are the ones who tell us how vital youthfulness, a tan and the female gender are to their party's platform. And from what I can see, 72-year-old Biden has neither age nor complexion on his side, so I'm left to wonder: Under those pant legs, what size heels is he wearing that has caused him to stand so tall so early in the race?
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
