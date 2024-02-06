Our wild kids have America on edge

Violent events in the last few days prove how edgy Americans are.

A 16-year-old boy who knocked on the wrong door was shot through the glass by a scared old man.

A cheerleader was shot because she pulled into the wrong driveway.

Another person was shot after she accidentally got in the wrong car at a shopping center.

Everyone is so on edge today because of the madness and lawlessness they see on TV and the Internet.

Every day brings new video of gas station smash-and-grabs, flash mobs looting retail stores, mini-riots taking over streets in downtown Chicago, teens fighting and shooting at each other.

In a country of 335 million people, you are always going to see disturbing images of people doing horrible stuff to each other, committing property crimes and breaking the peace.

But way too much bad stuff is going on in America.

The people in charge of our cities — the politicians who for decades have wrecked them with their social welfare policies — have no idea what's wrong or how to fix it.

The new idiot mayor of Chicago, for example, said the kids who ran riot in his downtown just needed something to do — they needed jobs, he said.

But that's BS and everyone but the mayor of Chicago knows it.

Jobs for kids and young adults are plentiful everywhere. There isn't a street or shopping center in the land that doesn't have a dozen 'Help Wanted' signs taped to its windows.

The real problem is too many kids don't actually want to work — and no one makes them.

There are many more credible explanations — and excuses — for the rising lawlessness that's put so many Americans on edge.