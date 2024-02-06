Our suffering world

For the relative few paying attention, it seems impossible to keep up with the violence against Christians happening in Nigeria. A priest is killed; people are kidnapped; it's a place of unrelenting terror. I'm glad we care to light buildings in the colors of the Ukrainian flag here in the United States, but Ukrainians are far from the only people suffering in the world today.

At St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan recently talked about the death of Christ and the Christian's need to die to the world in order to follow Christ. If you're a Nigerian Christian attacked because of your faith, dying to the world can be literal, not just a metaphor.

Also in New York, Cardinal Dolan was present for the premiere of a documentary on Pope Francis' recent visit to Iraq. The long-suffering Christians in that country are mostly forgotten -- Americans often are surprised to learn that there are any Christians in Iraq at all. In the wake of terrorist genocide, the population of Iraqi Christians has nearly been decimated, between the deaths and the fleeing. But the Catholic Chaldean Church there rose to the occasion, building a university and hospital providing some hope of a future for Christians in that country.

The film was produced by Stephen Rasche, director of the Institute for Ancient and Threatened Christianity and author of "The Disappearing People: The Tragic Fate of Christians in the Middle East." Rasche was one of the first people to go back into Iraqi churches that had been desecrated by the Islamic State terrorist group. The photos and videos he took on his phone ultimately became part of the documentary.