All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 22, 2024

Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others

Three remarkable women were honored by the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau for their dedication to service in dentistry, children's health care, and education. Discover their inspiring contributions.

Cross Trails Medical Center's Dr. Kalisha McLendon accepts her Women of Achievement award at the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's Women of Achievement luncheon Friday, Nov. 15, at Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau.
Cross Trails Medical Center's Dr. Kalisha McLendon accepts her Women of Achievement award at the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau's Women of Achievement luncheon Friday, Nov. 15, at Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The women honored at this year’s Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau Woman of Achievement luncheon and expo have one thing in common.

Service.

Zonta’s purpose is to advance the status of women through service and advocacy, and the group’s event was on Friday, Nov. 15.

The local group bestowed its Woman of Achievement award on Kalisha McLendon, a dentist with Cross Trails Medical Center. McLendon has worked to expand dental insurance and health care access and improve oral health outcomes. Much of this work has been behind the scenes, without fanfare or accolades.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Along with McLendon, there were four other Women of Achievement nominees: Nora Bouzihay, Brenna Keller, Sheila Long and Leah Reynolds. Congratulations to each of these ladies for the important work they do in our community.

Michelle Fayette, director of Kenny Rogers Children’s Center, won the Celebration award. The Sikeston center helps children with special needs.

The group also honored elementary teacher Carol Reimann with the group’s Lifetime Achievement award.

Dentistry, children’s health care, education — all areas full of opportunity to serve others.

We congratulate McLendon, Fayette and Reimann on their well-deserved recognition, as well as Zonta Club for its continued efforts on behalf of women and girls everywhere.

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything ...
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Smith: Peace through strength
OpinionNov. 21
Smith: Peace through strength
Prayer 11-21-24
OpinionNov. 21
Prayer 11-21-24
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
OpinionNov. 20
Speak Out: Debate on Trump, Biden, and the economy
Lopez: The real sisterhood
OpinionNov. 20
Lopez: The real sisterhood
Prayer 11-20-24
OpinionNov. 20
Prayer 11-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy