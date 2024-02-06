Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others

The women honored at this year’s Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau Woman of Achievement luncheon and expo have one thing in common.
Service.
Zonta’s purpose is to advance the status of women through service and advocacy, and the group’s event was on Friday, Nov. 15.
The local group bestowed its Woman of Achievement award on Kalisha McLendon, a dentist with Cross Trails Medical Center. McLendon has worked to expand dental insurance and health care access and improve oral health outcomes. Much of this work has been behind the scenes, without fanfare or accolades.
Along with McLendon, there were four other Women of Achievement nominees: Nora Bouzihay, Brenna Keller, Sheila Long and Leah Reynolds. Congratulations to each of these ladies for the important work they do in our community.
Michelle Fayette, director of Kenny Rogers Children’s Center, won the Celebration award. The Sikeston center helps children with special needs.
The group also honored elementary teacher Carol Reimann with the group’s Lifetime Achievement award.
Dentistry, children’s health care, education — all areas full of opportunity to serve others.
We congratulate McLendon, Fayette and Reimann on their well-deserved recognition, as well as Zonta Club for its continued efforts on behalf of women and girls everywhere.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.