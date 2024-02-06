Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others

The women honored at this year’s Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau Woman of Achievement luncheon and expo have one thing in common.

Service.

Zonta’s purpose is to advance the status of women through service and advocacy, and the group’s event was on Friday, Nov. 15.

The local group bestowed its Woman of Achievement award on Kalisha McLendon, a dentist with Cross Trails Medical Center. McLendon has worked to expand dental insurance and health care access and improve oral health outcomes. Much of this work has been behind the scenes, without fanfare or accolades.