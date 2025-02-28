Our opinion: Young people charting own course with start-up businesses

Several area young people are chasing their American dream, starting their own business.
We’re not talking about a lemonade stand or mowing a neighbor’s yard for a few bucks. These folks are building for a future, and we’d say they’re on their way.
Dalyn Littlepage, 19, of Scott City has founded Littlepage Taxidermy, specializing in waterfowl mounts. In a little more than a year, he’s built a customer base to the point that he has about 100 projects on order.
Not bad at all.
Morgan Diamond, 20, was pretty much born to be a painter/decorator. He is the fourth generation of his family to specialize in such work.
Now, he owns Diamonds Edge, focusing on residential painting, but he also dabbles in commercial projects. Three people work for him.
He already has a good plan for growing his business.
“Do good work, and your name will spread … and you’ll stay busy,” he told Southeast Missourian reporter Christopher Borro.
Waylon Huber of Perryville, still a high school junior, has started two businesses. He has started a youth soccer program. Using a relatively new method of e-commerce, drop-shipping, he also designs activewear (Elevate Activewear) that gets made and delivered through an online shop. Huber said he’s “getting his feet wet” with these projects and figures they will lead to bigger and better things.
These young people are taking charge of their own future, charting their own course. We wish them success.
