Our opinion: Young people charting own course with start-up businesses

Several area young people are chasing their American dream, starting their own business.

We’re not talking about a lemonade stand or mowing a neighbor’s yard for a few bucks. These folks are building for a future, and we’d say they’re on their way.

Dalyn Littlepage, 19, of Scott City has founded Littlepage Taxidermy, specializing in waterfowl mounts. In a little more than a year, he’s built a customer base to the point that he has about 100 projects on order.

Not bad at all.

Morgan Diamond, 20, was pretty much born to be a painter/decorator. He is the fourth generation of his family to specialize in such work.