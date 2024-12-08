Our Opinion: Wishing good luck to new Cape police chief

When municipal officials need to hire a police chief, they often must answer an initial question — hire from within or bring in someone from elsewhere.
The decision to bring in someone from outside the department usually indicates problems (or perceived problems) that require an outsider’s perspective and detached objectivity to make difficult decisions that may prove unpopular with the rank and file, the public or both.
If, though, the department is operating mostly smoothly and maintaining its positive trajectory is the goal, promoting a steady hand can be an attractive option.
That is the position Cape Girardeau officials largely found themselves in when police chief Wes Blair left the department.
Enter assistant chief Adam Glueck.
A 25-year veteran of the department, Glueck had served in various roles, rising from a civilian report taker to second in command. He holds a degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He served as interim chief after Blair’s exit, and on Nov. 22, he became chief.
Promoting Glueck to lead the department has advantages.
From a tactical standpoint, he hit the ground running with knowledge of the city and existing law enforcement environment. No one has to tell him what’s going on because he already knows.
Strategically, he understands the department, its personnel and role in the community. He will be able to continue successful departmental programs, while also offering the adminstrative opportunity to change course where necessary.
In removing the interim tag, city manager Ken Haskin and Mayor Stacy Kinder heralded Glueck’s dedication to the community and integrity as a law enforcement officer. Glueck pledged to lead in a transparent and responsive manner.
We congratulate the chief on his promotion and wish him well. We look forward to him putting his stamp on the department and addressing those areas where there is need for improvement. We have faith that his local knowledge, decades of experience and even-keeled demeanor will serve him and the city’s residents well.
And for chief Glueck and all the department’s personnel, we are thankful for their efforts and pray for their safety as they protect and serve.
