Our Opinion: Wishing good luck to new Cape police chief

When municipal officials need to hire a police chief, they often must answer an initial question — hire from within or bring in someone from elsewhere.

The decision to bring in someone from outside the department usually indicates problems (or perceived problems) that require an outsider’s perspective and detached objectivity to make difficult decisions that may prove unpopular with the rank and file, the public or both.

If, though, the department is operating mostly smoothly and maintaining its positive trajectory is the goal, promoting a steady hand can be an attractive option.

That is the position Cape Girardeau officials largely found themselves in when police chief Wes Blair left the department.

Enter assistant chief Adam Glueck.

A 25-year veteran of the department, Glueck had served in various roles, rising from a civilian report taker to second in command. He holds a degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He served as interim chief after Blair’s exit, and on Nov. 22, he became chief.