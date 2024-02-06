All good things must come to an end, they say.

We never endorsed that position, though we understand why it’s a thing.

Unfortunately, it’s true in the case of VintageNOW’s annual fashion show in Cape Girardeau.

Deb Maevers, founder and executive director of VintageNOW Productions, recently announced the end of the popoular extravaganza, which over the years has raised more than $1 million for Safe House of Southeast Missouri.

The show — full of wild costumes, dazzing performances and an energy that can only come from a group of people coming together for a good cause — was a must-see spectacle. Over the years, some of our favorite pictures came from the show.