Our opinion: Thankful for workers when snow/ice falls

About 4 inches of snow fell around Southeast Missouri, beginning well before dawn Friday, Jan. 10, and continuing throughout the day. In Cape Girardeau, the snow started falling around 3 a.m.
Before many of us began trying to get to work or wherever we needed to be Friday morning, others had already been clearing the way.
In Cape Girardeau and other municipalities, workers plow and sand/salt the streets, easing the way for the rest of us to get around.
These folks do good work.
How do we know? By the time we tried to get a picture of someone plowing an icy street in Cape Girardeau early Friday afternoon, the streets were nearly all clear. We saw several trucks with snow plows, but they were looking for something to do, having efficiently done their work earlier in the day.
A big thank you to all those who help make travel much easier for the rest of us.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.