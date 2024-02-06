Our opinion: Thankful for workers when snow/ice falls

About 4 inches of snow fell around Southeast Missouri, beginning well before dawn Friday, Jan. 10, and continuing throughout the day. In Cape Girardeau, the snow started falling around 3 a.m.

Before many of us began trying to get to work or wherever we needed to be Friday morning, others had already been clearing the way.

In Cape Girardeau and other municipalities, workers plow and sand/salt the streets, easing the way for the rest of us to get around.