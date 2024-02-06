Our opinion: TG Missouri building toward a bright future

Good things are happening at TG Missouri in Perryville.

A division of Toyoda Gosei, a Japanese manufacturer of automotive components, TG Missouri is the largest employer in Perry County with about 1,600 personnel. It opened in 1987. Employees make steering wheels, airbags, side molding and interior and exterior plastic trim components for customers in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico and Taiwan as part of the organization that operates more than five dozen companies in 17 nations. The company’s North American headquarters is in Troy, Michigan.

In December, company officials announced a planned investment of $97 million to expand the Perryville facility. The expansion will accommodate new equipment and further automate the plant.

More recently, Toyoda Gosei launched a companywide effort to incorporate renewable energy solutions at all its locations.