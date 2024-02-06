The fall slate of athletics produced some outstanding performances. Woodland boys again won the Class 2 cross country state title. Jackson, Dexter and St. Vincent football teams each won a district title. Advance played in the state volleyball championship, and St. Vincent’s team finished third in Class 2. Chaffee’s softball team finished third in the state. Several individuals excelled as well.

The finalists were decided by the sports editors of Southeast Missourian, Sikeston Standard-Democrat, Delta Dunklin Democrat in Kennett and Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff. The sports editors meet after the conclusions of the fall sports season and debate over the top five or 10 of each sport, and there are plenty of debates every year, as there aren’t many easy decisions because of all the talented players.

Later this year, the group will name finalists from the winter and spring sports.

Along with Mercy and The Bank of Missouri are title sponsors SEMO ESPN, St. Louis Cardinals, rustmedia and your local newspaper. Tickets for the show are available at awards.semoball.com. Get your’s now and join us in celebrating the best young athletes Southeast Missouri has to offer.