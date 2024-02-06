All sections
OpinionFebruary 28, 2025

Our opinion: Semoball Awards fall finalists named; annual show on the horizon

The Semoball Awards fall finalists for 2025 have been announced, highlighting top high school athletes from Southeast Missouri. The awards show will take place on July 18 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

The Editorial Board
Amya Bills of New Madrid County Central accepts the Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year award from keynote speaker Brian Jordan at the Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy, on July 14, 2024.
Amya Bills of New Madrid County Central accepts the Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year award from keynote speaker Brian Jordan at the Semoball Awards, presented by Mercy, on July 14, 2024.Bailey Bagot ~ Silver Landing Photography

It’s getting closer.

Semoball Awards, that is.

Earlier this week, the Semoball team announced fall finalists for the 2025 Semoball Awards, and that means the annual show highlighting high school athletes from around the region is coming up.

This year’s extravaganza — presented by Mercy and with official bank sponsor The Bank of Missouri — will be Friday, July 18, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

The fall slate of athletics produced some outstanding performances. Woodland boys again won the Class 2 cross country state title. Jackson, Dexter and St. Vincent football teams each won a district title. Advance played in the state volleyball championship, and St. Vincent’s team finished third in Class 2. Chaffee’s softball team finished third in the state. Several individuals excelled as well.

The finalists were decided by the sports editors of Southeast Missourian, Sikeston Standard-Democrat, Delta Dunklin Democrat in Kennett and Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff. The sports editors meet after the conclusions of the fall sports season and debate over the top five or 10 of each sport, and there are plenty of debates every year, as there aren’t many easy decisions because of all the talented players.

Later this year, the group will name finalists from the winter and spring sports.

Along with Mercy and The Bank of Missouri are title sponsors SEMO ESPN, St. Louis Cardinals, rustmedia and your local newspaper. Tickets for the show are available at awards.semoball.com. Get your’s now and join us in celebrating the best young athletes Southeast Missouri has to offer.

