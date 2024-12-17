Our Opinion: SEMO women's soccer coach retiring with legacy of success

Forty players named first-team All-OVC.

And now, it’s time for her to take the next step. Coach Nelson recently announced her retirement.

She will be carrying on her commitment to helping others, but in a different way.

“I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and playing a significant part in ensuring my mother has the care, love, and support to live out her best life. As such, I have accepted a new position that will allow me the flexibility to put family first and is a perfect fit for this next chapter of my life,” she said in a statement.

We echo SEMO vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke as he hailed Nelson as a leader and mentor, noting on-field success and classroom excellence for her student-athletes.

SEMO has begun a nationwide search for its next women’s soccer coach, but no one will replace Coach Nelson’s position in the program.

She started it.

She built it into a winner.

She stressed winning the right way on and off the pitch.

The next coach will be walking into a program on a solid foundation.

Thanks, coach.