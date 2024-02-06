Our Opinion: SEMO enhancing opportunities to study abroad

Going off to college can be a time of significant change for young people. They make friends, begin to live on their own a bit and, of course, learn new things.

Taking that experience a step further, studying abroad can open an entirely new door. Picking up a new language. Immersing in an unfamiliar culture. Gaining a measure of independence not possible under the protective shell of home.

Study abroad programs allow students to earn credits toward their degree while they experience life in places they may never otherwise have an opportunity to see. Experiencing the world beyond our small part of it is a good way to learn empathy and understanding, qualities that college students will need long after they put away their cap and gown.

There are many reasons a college student may choose to take advantage of the opportunity to study abroad, for a few weeks or a semester or an entire year. Too, there are challenges inherent to moving to a new locale with little support structure or template for how to make things work.