Our Opinion: SEMO enhancing opportunities to study abroad

Going off to college can be a time of significant change for young people. They make friends, begin to live on their own a bit and, of course, learn new things.
Taking that experience a step further, studying abroad can open an entirely new door. Picking up a new language. Immersing in an unfamiliar culture. Gaining a measure of independence not possible under the protective shell of home.
Study abroad programs allow students to earn credits toward their degree while they experience life in places they may never otherwise have an opportunity to see. Experiencing the world beyond our small part of it is a good way to learn empathy and understanding, qualities that college students will need long after they put away their cap and gown.
There are many reasons a college student may choose to take advantage of the opportunity to study abroad, for a few weeks or a semester or an entire year. Too, there are challenges inherent to moving to a new locale with little support structure or template for how to make things work.
That’s why we’re glad to see Southeast Missouri State University taking steps to ease that process — for local students who want to study elsewhere and for students around the world who want to come here.
The university has hired Aven Pacha, who serves as the school’s study abroad coordinator. Three times a month, Pacha meets with students interested in studying abroad to educate them on processes and logistics, such as obtaining a passport.
A peer mentor program connects students planning to study abroad with students who have done so. Experience is a wonderful teacher, and this student-to-student approach allows students who want to study abroad to soak up valuable information from those who have been there, done that.
Finally, the university has launched an online portal with resources to help smooth the process for students coming and going and is updating its credit transferral process to ensure students are progressing in their study path.
We encourage college students to consider studying abroad. The experience can be enriching beyond the classroom. And we appreciate SEMO embracing international students, as they enhance the university community and can use the knowledge they gain in their homeland or here in the U.S. if they choose to pursue the proper credentialing to remain here after completing their studies.
